Syria opposition sign initial deal to form new body -delegate
November 11, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Syria opposition sign initial deal to form new body -delegate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Syrian opposition groups have signed an initial agreement to form a new coalition of forces fighting to end the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, a Syrian delegate at talks in Doha said on Sunday.

“An initial deal has been signed. The evening session will be for electing the president of the body and his deputy,” Ali Sadreddine al-Bayanouni, a Muslim Brotherhood delegate at the talks, told reporters.

The new body, made up of groups inside and outside Syria, would be called the National Coalition for Opposition Forces and the Syrian Revolution, he added.

