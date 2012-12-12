FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers recognise Syria's new opposition coalition - draft
December 12, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

World powers recognise Syria's new opposition coalition - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Dec 12 (Reuters) - World powers meeting in Marrakech recognised Syria’s new opposition coalition as “the legitimate representative of the Syrian people” and called on President Bashar al-Assad to “stand aside”, according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The declaration by 130 international representatives comprising the “Friends of Syria” group of nations warned that any use by Assad’s government of chemical or biological weapons would be met by a “serious response”.

