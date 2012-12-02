FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EgyptAir to resume flights to Syria
December 2, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EgyptAir to resume flights to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - EgyptAir will resume flights to Damascus and Aleppo airports on Monday after a three-day halt due to a deterioration in the security situation, the head of EgyptAir said on Sunday.

“The decision comes after coordination with the Egyptian embassy in Damascus and the EgyptAir office in Syria and making sure the security conditions are stable at the moment in Syria, especially on the roads leading to Damascus and Aleppo airports,” Roshdy Zakaria in a statement.

EgyptAir was one of several foreign airlines to suspend flights on Friday, when Syrian airforce jets bombarded rebel targets close to Damascus airport.

EgyptAir suspended the flights after receiving a note from its office in Damascus requesting their cancellation until conditions had improved on roads leading to the airport.

