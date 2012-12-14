FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Van Rompuy wants "all options" considered to help Syrian rebels
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

EU's Van Rompuy wants "all options" considered to help Syrian rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will look at “all options” to help the Syrian opposition, Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council, said on Friday.

EU leaders would ask their foreign ministers to look “at all options to support and help the opposition and to enable the greater support for the protection of civilians”, he told a news conference after a meeting of EU heads of state and government.

EU foreign ministers on Monday moved towards full recognition of a the Syrian opposition fighting President Bashar al-Assad. The European Union decided at the end of November to review sanctions on Syria every three months instead of every year, in order to make it easier to equip the rebels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.