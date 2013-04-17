FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to allow purchases of Syrian oil from opposition
April 17, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

EU to allow purchases of Syrian oil from opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - European Union governments are expected to ease a Syrian oil embargo next week to allow for purchases of crude from the opposition, diplomats said on Wednesday.

At a meeting on Monday, EU foreign ministers will also agree to lift restrictions on selling equipment for the oil industry to the opposition and investing in the oil sector.

The EU imposed a ban on purchases of Syrian oil by European companies in 2011 in response to an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Luke Baker; Editing by Adrian Croft)

