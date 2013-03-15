EU foreign ministers to discuss Syria arms embargo next week

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - European Union leaders have asked the bloc’s foreign ministers to assess an arms embargo on Syria during a meeting on March 22-23, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said after a two-day summit in Brussels.

“We agreed to task our foreign ministers to assess the situation as a matter of priority, already at their informal meeting next week in Dublin, and to develop common positions,” Van Rompuy told a news briefing on Friday.

France and Britain have urged their EU peers to lift an embargo on supplying weapons to the Syrian opposition, fighting a two-year uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. They have yet to secure sufficient support, with Germany against such a move. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)