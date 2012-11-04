FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion near Damascus hotel causes casualties - state TV
November 4, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Explosion near Damascus hotel causes casualties - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - An explosion occurred outside the premises of a state-controlled labour union behind a hotel in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, causing casualties, state television said.

The blast, which the television described as “terrorist” - the government’s word for rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, took place in the union’s parking lot. It gave no more immediate details.

Opposition activists said the explosion was near heavily-guarded army installations in the heart of the capital.

