Car bomb rips Damascus petrol station, casualties feared
January 3, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

Car bomb rips Damascus petrol station, casualties feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were feared dead or wounded after a car bomb exploded on Thursday at a petrol station in the Syrian capital Damascus, opposition activists said.

The petrol station was packed with people queueing for fuel that has become increasingly scarce during the country’s 21-month-long civil war, the activists said.

The bombing took place in the Barzeh al-Balad district, whose residents include a mix of majority Sunni Muslims and several other religious and ethnic minorities.

