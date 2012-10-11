FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bomb explosion hits security area of Damascus-activists
October 11, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Bomb explosion hits security area of Damascus-activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A large bomb exploded in an area housing security and army compounds west of Umayyad Square in central Damascus on Thursday, opposition activists said.

Islamist groups Ahfad al-Rasoul and Ansar al-Islam said in a joint statement they planted bombs in a compound belonging to State Security in the area.

Syrian state television said a “terrorist explosion” had injured two people. Witnesses said soldiers in full combat gear were deployed in the area and all roads leading to Umayyad Square were cut.

Ansar al-Islam claimed responsibility for a bomb attack last month on the army’s Chief of Staff headquarters in Umayyad Square, which started a large fire in the building.

