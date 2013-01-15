FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Explosions at Syria's Aleppo university kills 15 - group
January 15, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Explosions at Syria's Aleppo university kills 15 - group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo in Syria’s second largest city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

State television said there had been one explosion at the university, which lies in the government-controlled area, describing it as a “terrorist attack”.

Rebels have used car bombs and suicide attacks in fighting government forces and attacking government-controlled areas.

Fighting between rebels and government forces has reached a stalemate in Aleppo and left the city divided. Rebels say they control more than half the province.

State television footage showed at least one body lying on the street and several cars burning.

The second explosion reported by the Observatory, a British-based opposition monitoring group, may have been caused by a burning car, but there was no independent confirmation.

One of the university buildings was damaged. The state news agency said the explosion occurred on the first day of exams.

