WFP says has green light to boost food delivery in Syria
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

WFP says has green light to boost food delivery in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) has received permission from the Syrian government to use dozens of additional local aid agencies to try to reach the 2.5 million people deemed hungry in the war-torn country, its chief said on Wednesday.

The United Nations food agency has only been able to reach a maximum of 1.5 million people within Syria each month due to fighting and a lack of local partners capable of delivering aid.

“What we did not have in the past was permission from the government to formally develop relationships with additional NGO (non-governmental organisation) partners. We have now been given that authority from the government,” WFP executive-director Ertharin Cousin told a news briefing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
