Kidnapped French journalists found on Turkey's Syrian border-media
April 19, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Kidnapped French journalists found on Turkey's Syrian border-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Four French journalists were found by Turkish soldiers on the border with Syria on Saturday after being kidnapped by the rebel group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Syria last June, Turkish media reported.

Journalists Nicolas Henin, Pierre Torres, Edouard Elias and Didier Francois were found in Sanliurfa province with their hands and eyes bound, Dogan News Agency said.

An unknown group brought the journalists to the Turkish border last night, the news agency reported. They will be taken to hospital then handed over to French officials, it said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

