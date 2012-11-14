FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-France recognises new Syrian opposition coalition
November 14, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-France recognises new Syrian opposition coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the word “Council” in third paragraph to “coalition”)

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it recognises Syria’s newly formed opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people, becoming the first European nation to do so.

Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad after 20 months of an uprising against his rule.

“I announce today that France recognises the Syrian national coalition a s the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people and as future government of a democratic Syria allowing to bring an end to Bashar al-Assad’s regime,” Hollande told a news conference in Paris. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Paul Taylor and Jon Boyle)

