US, France, UK, seek tough UN Syria resolution - France

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France, Britain and the United States agreed at three-way Paris talks on Monday to seek a “strong and robust” U.N. resolution that sets precise and binding deadlines on removal of chemical weapons, the office of French President Francois Hollande said.

The statement followed talks involving the foreign ministers of the three countries and Hollande in the French capital two days after Russia and the United States hammered out a deal on chemical weapons that could avert U.S. military action.