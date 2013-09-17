UN inspectors' report shows Assad govt behind attack- France

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A report by U.N. inspectors who investigated an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack in Syria leaves no doubt about the responsibility of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

“When you look at the amount of sarin gas used, the vectors, the techniques behind such an attack, as well as other aspects, it seems to leave no doubt that the (Assad) regime is behind it,” Fabius told journalists after a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.