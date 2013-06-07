France calls for immediate release of two French journalists in Syria

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande demanded the immediate release on Friday of two French journalists missing in Syria.

“We have indeed lost contact with these two journalists, but we do not yet know the exact circumstances,” Hollande, on a three-day visit to Japan, told a news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I demand the immediate release of these journalists because they do not represent any state. These are men who have worked so the world can get information  Journalists must be treated as journalists.” (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Ron Popeski)