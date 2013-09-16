FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West, Russia agree Syria to face consequences for non-compliance: US
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

West, Russia agree Syria to face consequences for non-compliance: US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, France and Russia agree Syria must face consequences if it does not fully comply with a U.N. resolution to ensure a handover of its chemical weapons, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

“If (Syrian leader Bashar al-) Assad fails in time to abide by the terms of this framework, make no mistake, we are all agreed - and that includes Russia - that there will be consequences,” Kerry said at a news conference in Paris with his French and British counterparts.

