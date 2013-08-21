FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 21, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Arab League chief asks UN to look into report of Syria gas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby called on Wednesday for United Nations inspectors to immediately investigate reports of a chemical attack near the Syrian capital that activists say has killed more than 200 people, Egypt’s state news agency said.

“The secretary general said in a statement he was surprised this deplorable crime would happen during the visit of a team of international investigators with the United Nations who are already tasked with investigating chemical weapons use,” the official news agency MENA said.

“He called on the inspectors to head immediately to the eastern Ghouta (suburb of Damascus) to determine what happened.” (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

