Syria state TV says "terrorists" kill Syrian air force general
October 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Syria state TV says "terrorists" kill Syrian air force general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Tuesday that an air force general was assassinated in a Damascus suburb, the latest in a string of attacks on high-level figures from President Bashar al-Assad’s administration.

“Terrorists assassinated General Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Khalidi in Rukn al-Din,” state TV said in a news flash without giving details. Rebels fighting to overthrow Assad have targeted top military and political figures. In July, a bomb killed the defence minister and Assad’s brother-in-law, Assef Shawkat.

