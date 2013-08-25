Iran warns against U.S. crossing Syria "red line"

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iran on Sunday warned the United States against crossing the “red line” on Syria, saying it would have “severe consequences”, according to the Fars news agency.

“America knows the limitation of the red line of the Syrian front and any crossing of Syria’s red line will have severe consequences for the White House,” said Massoud Jazayeri, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, reacting to statements by Western officials regarding the possibility of military intervention in Syria, according to Fars. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)