Syrian opposition: won't attend peace talks unless goal is Assad's exit
October 22, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian opposition: won't attend peace talks unless goal is Assad's exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Syrian National Coalition President Ahmad Jarba will tell Western and Arab allies on Tuesday that the opposition will not attend proposed peace talks in Geneva unless their goal is President Bashar al-Assad’s removal from power.

According to a text of a speech Jarba will make to a Friends of Syria meeting in London, Jarba said the Syrian opposition risks losing credibility if it yields to international pressure to go to Geneva without achieving the uprising’s goal of ousting Assad.

