U.S. would only act on Syria with international community-Hagel

JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States would only take action on Syria in concert with the international community and within a legal framework in response to the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Damascus, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Monday.

Hagel, speaking to reporters on a trip to Indonesia, declined to discuss U.S. military options under consideration by the White House, or to say whether he thought a military response was likely. A senior U.S. official said Hagel intended to reach out to his British and French counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)