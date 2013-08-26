FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 26, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

U.S. would only act on Syria with international community-Hagel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States would only take action on Syria in concert with the international community and within a legal framework in response to the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Damascus, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Monday.

Hagel, speaking to reporters on a trip to Indonesia, declined to discuss U.S. military options under consideration by the White House, or to say whether he thought a military response was likely. A senior U.S. official said Hagel intended to reach out to his British and French counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

