UK: It's time the U.N. shouldered its responsibilities on Syria
August 28, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague called on Wednesday for the United Nations Security Council to try to stop the bloodshed in Syria by agreeing a UK-backed resolution to take “necessary measures” there to protect civilians.

“We believe it’s time the U.N. Security Council shouldered its responsibilities on Syria which for the last two and a half years it has failed to do,” Hague told reporters, saying he feared Russia and China would block the resolution. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison)

