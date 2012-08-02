FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Syrian forces kill 50 in Hama clashes - residents
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Syrian forces kill 50 in Hama clashes - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Syrian forces killed at least 50 people, among them 21 members of three families, during clashes with rebels in the central city of Hama, activists and residents said on Thursday.

“During the clashes the army entered the neighbourhood of Arbaeen and conducted raids, during which they killed members of three families,” resident Abu Ammar told Reuters from the city.

He said among the dead were 10 members of the Kanan family, eight from a family named Okda and three from the Saffaf family.

Another resident said the clashes continued and rebels have appealed to fighters in other parts of the city for help.

Syrian forces besieged the Arbaeen district in the early hours of Thursday, residents said, adding that the army was using mortars and tanks to attack the neighbourhood.

“We are unable to flee and many families are trapped inside their houses,” a resident said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.