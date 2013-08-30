U.N. inspectors head to hospital in government-held Damascus

BEIRUT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A team of United Nations inspectors departed in three cars to a hospital in a government-held area of central Damascus to visit doctors on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

The inspectors have spent the week visiting rebel-held areas on the outskirts of Damascus following reports of a chemical weapons attack last week that the opposition blames on President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian government accuses the rebels of chemical weapons attacks on civilians and soldiers.

The witness said the inspectors were not carrying body armour, indicating they would not cross into rebel-held territory. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Jon Boyle)