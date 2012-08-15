Turkish hostage among abducted group in Lebanon-source

BEIRUT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish national is among a group of Syrian men kidnapped in by a Lebanese clan on Wednesday in retaliation for the abduction of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army, a diplomat in Beirut said.

Members of the Meqdad clan earlier warned that citizens of Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia could be under threat. All three countries have thrown their weight behind the revolt in Syria.

The Turkish hostage was not a Turkish embassy official, the diplomat said, and negotiations were under way to try to secure his release.