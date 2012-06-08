Fighting across Syria driving more to flee homes-ICRC

More and more Syrian civilians are being forced to flee their homes to escape fighting between Syrian government troops and rebels, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.

The humanitarian agency, the only international organisation deploying aid workers in Syria, said that sick or wounded people were finding it difficult to reach medical services or buy food.

“As a global overview, the situation is rather tense in terms of fighting in many, many areas of Syria,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told a news briefing in Geneva.