Situation in Syria deteriorating, ICRC says
June 12, 2012 / 5:14 PM / 5 years ago

Situation in Syria deteriorating, ICRC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - The situation in Syria is deteriorating in several parts of Syria simultaneously as fighting intensifies, making it impossible to respond to all humanitarian needs at once, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

The ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid workers in Syria, is trying to locate hundreds of people believed to have fled fighting in several areas of Homs for safer areas in the province, ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)

