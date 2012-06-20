Syria, rebels agree pause for Homs evacuation - ICRC

GENEVA, June 20 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday it was preparing to evacuate wounded people and trapped civilians from the flashpoint city of Homs after both sides agreed to its request for a temporary pause in fighting.

The independent agency said it had made its request on Tuesday to Syrian authorities and opposition groups. “We have teams from the ICRC and Syrian Red Crescent in Homs city. We want to go in as soon as possible. We are finalising technical issues,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)