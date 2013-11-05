FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, U.S., U.N. still discussing Iran's participation in Syria talks-Tass
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

Russia, U.S., U.N. still discussing Iran's participation in Syria talks-Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia, the United States and the United Nations will continue to discuss the possibility of Iran’s participation in Syria peace talks, Itar-Tass news agency reported on Tuesday citing a source close to preparatory discussions in Geneva.

“This issue will be discussed further on,” the agency cited an unidentified source as saying, confirming that no agreement had yet been reached.

The United States and Russia announced plans in May to convene a conference that would seek an end to the conflict in Syria, but there have been disagreements over possible participants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.