Blasts in Syrian city of Aleppo kill 27 - Lebanese Hezbollah TV

BEIRUT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Explosions in government controlled districts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo killed at least 27 people and wounded more than 70 on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV reported, quoting a Syrian official source.

Three blasts ripped through Aleppo’s main Saadallah al-Jabari Square and a fourth was reported only a few hundred metres away near Bab al-Jinein, on the fringes of the Old City, where rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been fighting.