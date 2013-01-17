FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New "massacre" in Syria's Homs kills 106 - monitoring group
January 17, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

New "massacre" in Syria's Homs kills 106 - monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - More than 100 people including women and children were killed in a “massacre” carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday in Homs, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that some of the 106 victims were burned in their homes and others were either shot or stabbed when pro-Assad forces stormed Basatin al-Huwaisa, a district of the central Syrian city.

Reuters cannot independently confirm reports due to reporting restrictions.

