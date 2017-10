BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - At least 24 people were killed, most of them government forces, in three coordinated car bombs in Syria’s Idlib province, a violence monitor said on Wednesday, a day after explosions killed more than 87 people in Aleppo University.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a network of sources in Syria, said one of the car bombs targeted government vehicles near a building used by one of President Bashar al-Assad’s domestic security agencies.