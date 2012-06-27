Gunmen storm pro-government news channel, 3 killed -Syrian state TV

BEIRUT, June 27 (Reuters) - Gunmen stormed the headquarters of a Syrian pro-government news channel on Wednesday morning, planted explosives and killed three employees, state media said.

“The terrorists planted explosive devices in the headquarters of al-Ikhbariya following their ransacking of the satellite channel studios, including the newsroom which was entirely destroyed,” the state media said.

“Three colleagues were killed as a result of the brutal terrorist attack,” it added, without giving details on how the employees died. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by David Brunnstrom)