FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gunmen storm pro-gov't Syrian TV channel-state TV
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Gunmen storm pro-gov't Syrian TV channel-state TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BEIRUT, June 27 (Reuters) - Gunmen stormed the headquarters of a pro-government Syrian TV news channel on Wednesday morning, planted explosives and killed three employees, state media said.

“The terrorists planted explosive devices in the headquarters of al-Ikhbariya following their ransacking of the satellite channel studios, including the newsroom which was entirely destroyed,” the state media said.

“Three colleagues were killed as a result of the brutal terrorist attack,” it added, without giving details.

The Syrian press is tightly regulated by the Ministry of Information. Although Ikhbariya is privately owned, opponents of President Bashar al-Assad say it is a government mouthpiece.

During the 16-month-old pro-democracy revolt against the Assad family’s four-decade rule, Ikhbariya has been pushing to counter what it says is a campaign of misinformation by western and Arab satellite channels on the uprising, which it describes as a foreign-backed terrorist conspiracy.

Ikhbariya resumed broacasting shortly after the attack. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Tim Pearce)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.