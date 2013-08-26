U.N. team heads to site of poison gas attack outside Damascus

DAMASCUS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A six-car convoy of United Nations inspectors left a Damascus hotel on Monday and headed to the scene of a poison gas attack outside the Syrian capital last week, a Reuters witness said.

The team of chemical weapons experts, dressed in blue U.N. body armour, were accompanied by security forces and an ambulance. They said they were headed to the rebel-held outskirts of Damascus, known as Eastern Ghouta, where activists say rockets loaded with poison gas killed hundreds of people. (Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)