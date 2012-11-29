"Terrorists" cut Syria's Internet - minister of information

Syria’s minister of information said that “terrorists”, not the state, were responsible for a countrywide Internet outage on Thursday, a pro-government TV station said.

“It is not true that the state cut the Internet. The terrorists targeted the Internet lines, resulting in some regions being cut off,” he was quoted by al-Ikhbariya as saying.

State TV quoted the telecommunications minister as saying that engineers were working to repair what he said was a fault in the main communications and Internet cable.