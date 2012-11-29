FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Terrorists" cut Syria's Internet - minister of information
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

"Terrorists" cut Syria's Internet - minister of information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syria’s minister of information said that “terrorists”, not the state, were responsible for a countrywide Internet outage on Thursday, a pro-government TV station said.

“It is not true that the state cut the Internet. The terrorists targeted the Internet lines, resulting in some regions being cut off,” he was quoted by al-Ikhbariya as saying.

State TV quoted the telecommunications minister as saying that engineers were working to repair what he said was a fault in the main communications and Internet cable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
