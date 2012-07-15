FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran ready to host Syria crisis talks - foreign minister
July 15, 2012

Iran ready to host Syria crisis talks - foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Iran is ready to host talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Sunday, in an effort to bring an end to the conflict in the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to sit down with the Syrian opposition and invite them to Iran,” Salehi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency. “We are ready to facilitate and provide the conditions for talks between the opposition and the government.” (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)

