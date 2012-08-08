FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Iranians kidnapped in Syria retired Guards - Iran FM Salehi
August 8, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Some Iranians kidnapped in Syria retired Guards - Iran FM Salehi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Some of the Iranians kidnapped by Syrian rebels are retired members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and military, Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Wednesday in Iranian media.

“Some of these (Iranians) were retired IRGC and military members ... and others were from other different departments,” Salehi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency, though he denied they now have any military connection and insisted they were in Damascus for a religious pilgrimage.

