Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria
May 5, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Iran condemned an Israeli attack on Syria and urged countries in the region to stand against the action, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

Israel carried out its second air strike in days on Syria early on Sunday, a Western intelligence source said, in an attack that shook Damascus with a series of powerful blasts and drove columns of fire into the night sky.

Israel declined to comment, but Syria accused the Jewish state of carrying out a raid on a military facility just north of the capital.

The Fars news agency paraphrased Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast as saying Iran condemned Israel’s strike on Syria and said it was part of an effort by Israel to create instability and insecurity in the region. He urged countries in the region to stand against the “assault,” Fars reported. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Mike Collett-White)

