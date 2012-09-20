Iraq: airspace not used by Iran to ship arms to Syria

BAGHDAD, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iraq denied on Thursday a Western intelligence report saying Iran has been using civilian aircraft to fly military personnel and large quantities of weapons across Iraqi airspace to Syria to aid President Bashar al-Assad.

“The official spokesman of the Iraqi government has denied that issue altogether... There is nothing like this happening,” Lieutenant-General Hussein Kamal, Iraq’s deputy interior minister for intelligence, said.

Details of the report, which said arms transfers were organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, were reported by Reuters on Wednesday.