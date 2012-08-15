Organisation of Islamic Cooperation suspends Syria over crisis

MECCA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) suspended Syria’s membership early on Thursday at a summit of Muslim leaders in Mecca citing President Bashar al-Assad’s violent suppression of the revolt, it said in a closing statement.

“The conference decides to suspend the Syrian Arab Republic membership in the OIC and all its subsidiary organs, specialised and affiliated institutions,” the closing statement said.

The move had been approved on Monday at a preliminary meeting of OIC foreign ministers and was agreed on the summit’s second night of meeting despite opposition by Iran.