Italian journalists kidnapped in Syria - Foreign Ministry
April 5, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 4 years

Italian journalists kidnapped in Syria - Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian journalists were taken hostage in Syria on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said, without providing any details about their capture.

Italian media reported that four Italian reporters were taken hostage in northern Syria, near the Turkish border. Syria has been fighting a bloody civil war for two years.

The ministry said only that “some” Italians were kidnapped but gave no further details.

The families of those taken have been informed, and a crisis unit has been formed to handle the case, a ministry spokesman said.

Italian media said that one of the reporters worked for RAI state television, two were freelance and one was an Italian-Syrian woman who works with an Italian newspaper. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

