Japanese journalist killed in Aleppo shelling -activists
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Japanese journalist killed in Aleppo shelling -activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A Japanese woman journalist died of wounds sustained in Aleppo on Tuesday, a Syrian activist group said in a statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said she had been injured in the Suleimaniya district of Aleppo, which it said had been the scene of heavy clashes.

It also said that a Lebanese journalist, a Turkish journalist and an Arab journalist, whose nationality it did not identify, had disappeared in Aleppo.

It was not possible to independently verify the account.

YouTube showed video that activists said was the Japanese journalist’s body at a makeshift hospital.

Japan’s foreign ministry said it was trying to confirm the reports that a Japanese journalist had been killed, TV Asahi reported.

No further details were available.

