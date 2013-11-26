FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Swedish journalists missing in Syria
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Two Swedish journalists missing in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sweden is investigating the disappearance of two Swedish journalists who are missing in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry declined to name the two, but said the country’s embassy in Syria, currently working out of the consulate in Lebanon, was investigating.

A spokeswoman said the two had been “taken away” on Saturday, but declined to give any further information.

Pia Skagermark, the head of international news at Dagens Nyheter daily, which works with one of the men, said it was trying to get more information to see how it could help them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government forces.

It has reported on at least 18 journalists and media workers currently missing in Syria. (Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Oliver Holmes in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.