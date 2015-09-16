Kerry says Russia proposed U.S.-Russia military talks on Syria

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia has proposed military talks with the United States on Syria and the United States is considering next steps, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Kerry said he was talking to the White House and Pentagon about the proposal following recent conversations with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“The Russians proposed ... that we have military-to-military conversation ...to discuss what precisely what will be done to deconflict with respect to any potential risks that might be run and to have a complete and clear understanding as to the road ahead and what the intentions are,” Kerry told reporters after meeting his South African counterpart. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)