Kerry says has seen raw data that suggests Syria used chlorine in gas attacks
May 15, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says has seen raw data that suggests Syria used chlorine in gas attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he had seen raw data suggesting that Syria used chlorine in gas attacks against its own people, though he said the data had not yet been verified.

Syria may have used chemical weapons involving chlorine in 14 attacks in recent months, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said.

“I have seen the raw data that suggests, that there may have been, as France has suggested, a number of instances in which chlorine has been used in the conduct of war,” Kerry said, adding that the data had not yet been verified.

Kerry, speaking in London, said the United States had agreed with its allies to ramp up support for the Syrian opposition but declined to say whether that would include arming them.

Kerry said he was open to the idea of providing aid to Syria through any means but that no decision had been made on changing U.S. aid strategy. (Reporting by William James and Lesley Wroughton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

