Syrian Kurds want to coordinate with U.S. on Islamic State fight

BEIRUT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The dominant Kurdish political group in Syria welcomed U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the country and said on Tuesday that it wanted to coordinate on confronting the militant group.

“We look forward to coordinating with the (anti-Islamic State) coalition in the face of terrorism, which threatens all human values in the Middle East,” Democratic Union Party (PYD) leader Salih Muslim said in a statement.

It also said that the Kurdish town of Kobani in northern Syria was still at risk from Islamic State, whose attacks in the surrounding countryside have driven tens of thousands of Kurds across the border into Turkey. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)