Russia's Lavrov warns against military intervention in Syria
August 26, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Lavrov warns against military intervention in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday any military intervention in Syria without a mandate from the United Nations would be a grave violation of international law.

Lavrov appealed at a news conference to the United States and other Western powers to avoid “past mistakes” by intervening in Syria following accusations by rebel forces that Syrian government forces used chemical weapons against them.

Reporting By Alexeci Anishchuk, writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

