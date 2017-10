DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lost one leg in an attack on the country’s security cabinet in Damascus in July, a Western diplomat and a Gulf-based source said on Thursday.

“We heard that he (Maher al-Assad) lost one of his legs during the explosion, but don’t know anymore,” the diplomat told Reuters.

A Gulf source confirmed the report: “He lost one of his legs. The news is true.”